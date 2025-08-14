GE Aerospace [GE] gain 60.87% so far this year. What now?

GE Aerospace [NYSE: GE] plunged by -$10.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $281.5 during the day while it closed the day at $268.86.

GE Aerospace stock has also loss -1.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has inclined by 21.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.75% and gained 60.87% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $285.11 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 7585126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE Aerospace [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $293.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for GE Aerospace shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for GE Aerospace stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 51.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

GE Aerospace [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.53 for GE Aerospace [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.24, while it was recorded at 274.14 for the last single week of trading, and 209.06 for the last 200 days.

GE Aerospace [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE Aerospace [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.30% and a Gross Margin at 37.98%. GE Aerospace’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.61%.

GE Aerospace (GE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for GE Aerospace. ( GE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 40.20%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, GE Aerospace’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

GE Aerospace (GE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on GE Aerospace’s (GE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

GE Aerospace (GE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, GE Aerospace. (GE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $146226.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.73%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GE Aerospace [GE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GE Aerospace posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE Aerospace go to 19.54%.

GE Aerospace [GE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $81.30%, or 81.45%% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89.33 million shares, which is approximately 8.203%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 79.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.68 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$10.76 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2125%.