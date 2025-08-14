For Zillow Group Inc [Z], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] price surged by 5.83 percent to reach at $4.67.

A sum of 4993772 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Zillow Group Inc shares reached a high of $84.86 and dropped to a low of $79.8401 until finishing in the latest session at $84.84.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.8. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $87.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $75, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 59.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.34.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.60 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.35, while it was recorded at 81.99 for the last single week of trading, and 73.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.57% and a Gross Margin at 75.75%. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60%.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Zillow Group Inc. ( Z), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.34%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Zillow Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Zillow Group Inc’s (Z) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$9043.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.34% and a Quick Ratio of 3.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Z Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 31.39%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $94.68%, or 101.79%% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36.25 million shares, which is approximately 15.5271%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in Z stocks shares.