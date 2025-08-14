For Lemonade Inc [LMND], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] price surged by 9.36 percent to reach at $5.11.

A sum of 6427145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Lemonade Inc shares reached a high of $60.41 and dropped to a low of $55.94 until finishing in the latest session at $59.7.

The one-year LMND stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.71. The average equity rating for LMND stock is currently 3.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lemonade Inc [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $37.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $42, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on LMND stock. On November 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for LMND shares from 18 to 21.

LMND Stock Performance Analysis:

Lemonade Inc [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.90. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 53.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.04, while it was recorded at 52.58 for the last single week of trading, and 36.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lemonade Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.96%. Lemonade Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.65%.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lemonade Inc. ( LMND), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -35.10%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -14.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lemonade Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -37.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lemonade Inc’s (LMND) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

LMND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lemonade Inc posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 38.14%.

Lemonade Inc [LMND] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $47.96%, or 63.48%% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 11.98 million shares, which is approximately 16.9445%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.32 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$87.72 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$67.01 million in LMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7428%.