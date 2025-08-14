For Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI], Analyst sees a rise to $4.50. What next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] gained 7.69% or 0.34 points to close at $4.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6591863 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.52, the shares rose to $4.785 and dropped to $4.5, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INDI points out that the company has recorded 25.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, INDI reached to a volume of 6591863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while CJS Securities analysts kept a Market Outperform rating on INDI stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INDI shares from 10 to 13.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for INDI stock

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.13. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.32 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.97% and a Gross Margin at 41.08%. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.59%.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Indie Semiconductor Inc. ( INDI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -36.20%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc’s (INDI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.95%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$169402.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.34% and a Quick Ratio of 3.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Indie Semiconductor Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INDI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]

There are presently around $95.53%, or 97.95%% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18.39 million shares, which is approximately 10.8086%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$97.36 million in INDI stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$93.48 million in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 8.904%.