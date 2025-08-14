For Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

Exact Sciences Corp [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained 7.59% on the last trading session, reaching $44.91 price per share at the time.

Exact Sciences Corp represents 189.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.50 billion with the latest information. EXAS stock price has been found in the range of $42.02 to $45.4494.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 5266033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $63.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EXAS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 50.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.26 for Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.89, while it was recorded at 42.34 for the last single week of trading, and 52.59 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65% and a Gross Margin at 69.52%. Exact Sciences Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.19%.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Exact Sciences Corp. ( EXAS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -35.51%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -16.12%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Exact Sciences Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -20.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Exact Sciences Corp’s (EXAS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$143602.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.89% and a Quick Ratio of 2.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corp posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Exact Sciences Corp [EXAS]

There are presently around $97.72%, or 98.62%% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18.18 million shares, which is approximately 9.8611%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 16.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$697.18 million in EXAS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$624.81 million in EXAS stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0235%.