For Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Editas Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: EDIT] gained 34.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.08 price per share at the time.

Editas Medicine Inc represents 87.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $257.83 million with the latest information. EDIT stock price has been found in the range of $2.44 to $3.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 7720149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc stock. On December 13, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for EDIT shares from 11 to 3.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for EDIT stock

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.74. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.27 for Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.35% and a Gross Margin at 82.70%. Editas Medicine Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -608.88%.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Editas Medicine Inc. ( EDIT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -188.58%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -79.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Editas Medicine Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -275.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$962845.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.77% and a Quick Ratio of 2.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Editas Medicine Inc go to 28.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Editas Medicine Inc [EDIT]

There are presently around $57.51%, or 57.70%% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8.03 million shares, which is approximately 9.7589%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 7.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.34 million in EDIT stocks shares.