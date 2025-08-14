For Ardelyx Inc [ARDX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] gained 2.68% or 0.15 points to close at $5.75 with a heavy trading volume of 5204623 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.65, the shares rose to $5.84 and dropped to $5.5702, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARDX points out that the company has recorded 4.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 5204623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $11.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for ARDX stock

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 27.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.46% and a Gross Margin at 84.21%. Ardelyx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.60%.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ardelyx Inc. ( ARDX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -39.36%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ardelyx Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -16.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ardelyx Inc’s (ARDX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$142759.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.30% and a Quick Ratio of 4.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]

There are presently around $72.60%, or 74.46%% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 25.95 million shares, which is approximately 11.0625%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.06 million in ARDX stocks shares.