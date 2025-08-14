For Accenture plc [ACN], Analyst sees a rise to $240. What next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 3.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $245.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5277719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $153.02 billion, with 622.75 million shares outstanding and 621.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 5277719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accenture plc [ACN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $331.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $330, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

How has ACN stock performed recently?

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94

Accenture plc [ACN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.54% and a Gross Margin at 32.08%. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.61%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Accenture plc. ( ACN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.27%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Accenture plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Accenture plc (ACN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Accenture plc’s (ACN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Accenture plc (ACN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Accenture plc. (ACN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10271.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Accenture plc [ACN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accenture plc posted 2.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 7.71%.

Insider trade positions for Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $81.63%, or 81.69%% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.68 million shares, which is approximately 9.4971% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 48.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.86 billion in ACN stocks shares.