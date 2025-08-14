Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE] moved up 0.13: Why It’s Important

Fly-E Group Inc [NASDAQ: FLYE] price surged by 0.13 percent to reach at $0.01.

A sum of 5081724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 955.25K shares. Fly-E Group Inc shares reached a high of $7.72 and dropped to a low of $7.4 until finishing in the latest session at $7.5.

Guru’s Opinion on Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

FLYE Stock Performance Analysis:

Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, FLYE shares gained by 60.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.48 for Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.87, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fly-E Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.93% and a Gross Margin at 40.85%. Fly-E Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.81%.

Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fly-E Group Inc. ( FLYE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -62.05%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -14.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fly-E Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -24.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fly-E Group Inc’s (FLYE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.90%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fly-E Group Inc. (FLYE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$82656.25 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.10% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fly-E Group Inc [FLYE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.14%, or 0.17%% of FLYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.