Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] gain 28.13% so far this year. What now?

Flagstar Financial Inc [NYSE: FLG] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.04 during the day while it closed the day at $11.98.

Flagstar Financial Inc stock has also gained 6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLG stock has declined by -3.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.28% and gained 28.13% year-on date.

The market cap for FLG stock reached $4.98 billion, with 415.35 million shares outstanding and 299.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, FLG reached a trading volume of 7347756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLG shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Flagstar Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Flagstar Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FLG stock. On January 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for FLG shares from 12 to 14.50.

FLG stock trade performance evaluation

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, FLG shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.17%. Flagstar Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89%.

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Flagstar Financial Inc. ( FLG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -7.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Flagstar Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Flagstar Financial Inc’s (FLG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.68%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Flagstar Financial Inc (FLG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flagstar Financial Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLG.

Flagstar Financial Inc [FLG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.10%, or 90.81%% of FLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors.