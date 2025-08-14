Expion360 Inc [XPON] Revenue clocked in at $6.70 million, down -85.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Expion360 Inc [NASDAQ: XPON] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.2, while the highest price level was $1.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.21 percent and weekly performance of 18.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, XPON reached to a volume of 9126077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Expion360 Inc [XPON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.02. With this latest performance, XPON shares gained by 47.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75

Expion360 Inc [XPON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expion360 Inc [XPON] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.55% and a Gross Margin at 19.31%. Expion360 Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -185.58%.

Expion360 Inc (XPON) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Expion360 Inc. ( XPON), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -362.03%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -129.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Expion360 Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -321.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Expion360 Inc’s (XPON) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Expion360 Inc. (XPON) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$622000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expion360 Inc [XPON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Expion360 Inc posted -30/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPON.

Expion360 Inc [XPON]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $4.70%, or 4.95%% of XPON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPON stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 49888.0 shares, which is approximately 0.712%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48559.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48559.0 in XPON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44387.0 in XPON stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6335%.