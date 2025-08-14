Exelon Corp [EXC] is 20.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exelon Corp [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.62.

A sum of 5864627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.46M shares. Exelon Corp shares reached a high of $45.245 and dropped to a low of $44.52 until finishing in the latest session at $45.23.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.77. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corp [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 44.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corp [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.80. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 45.08 for the last single week of trading, and 42.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corp [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.00% and a Gross Margin at 26.57%. Exelon Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.16%.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Exelon Corp. ( EXC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.87%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Exelon Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Exelon Corp (EXC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Exelon Corp’s (EXC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.78%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Exelon Corp. (EXC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $132407.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.95% and a Quick Ratio of 0.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp go to 6.24%.

Exelon Corp [EXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 88.04% of EXC stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.05 million shares, which is approximately 12.093% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 100.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in EXC stocks shares, representing approximately 10.33% ownership.