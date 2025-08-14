Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] – find out why.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.90%.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 18.96%. The one-year Astrazeneca plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.04. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $241.65 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 4990252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $92.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Astrazeneca plc ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.53 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.15, while it was recorded at 75.09 for the last single week of trading, and 70.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astrazeneca plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.13% and a Gross Margin at 72.56%. Astrazeneca plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.71%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Astrazeneca plc ADR. ( AZN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.76%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Astrazeneca plc ADR. (AZN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $88229.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AZN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 11.79%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $17.18%, or 17.18%% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 64.94 million shares, which is approximately 4.1788%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.32 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$3.16 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6106%.