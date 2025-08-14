Enbridge Inc [ENB] is 22.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.36.

A sum of 10222086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. Enbridge Inc shares reached a high of $47.88 and dropped to a low of $47.295 until finishing in the latest session at $47.68.

The one-year ENB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.13. The average equity rating for ENB stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enbridge Inc [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $49.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

ENB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enbridge Inc [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.65 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.59, while it was recorded at 47.31 for the last single week of trading, and 44.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enbridge Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.41% and a Gross Margin at 32.57%. Enbridge Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.62%.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Enbridge Inc. ( ENB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.76%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Enbridge Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Enbridge Inc’s (ENB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $306896.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.75% and a Quick Ratio of 0.65%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ENB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 8.05%.

Enbridge Inc [ENB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $54.87%, or 54.95%% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 130.2 million shares, which is approximately 6.0924%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.07 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.17 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8599%.