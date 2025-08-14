DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] Stock trading around $13.85 per share: What’s Next?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] price surged by 6.13 percent to reach at $0.8.

A sum of 5062460 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.93M shares. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares reached a high of $14.0 and dropped to a low of $13.01 until finishing in the latest session at $13.85.

The one-year XRAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.82. The average equity rating for XRAY stock is currently 2.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on XRAY stock. On January 23, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for XRAY shares from 30 to 20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

XRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.60 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DENTSPLY Sirona Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.87% and a Gross Margin at 51.92%. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.85%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. ( XRAY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -37.78%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -14.64%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -22.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s (XRAY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (XRAY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$67785.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.69% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

XRAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 7.12%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $102.72%, or 103.14%% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20.73 million shares, which is approximately 10.0821%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$466.1 million in XRAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$325.57 million in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 6.357%.