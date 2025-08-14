Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] is 50.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.58%.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 20.74%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.73. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.46 billion, with 344.00 million shares outstanding and 310.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 6017235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $143.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $120 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $128 to $120, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on DELL stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.41, while it was recorded at 138.13 for the last single week of trading, and 113.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.23% and a Gross Margin at 21.73%. Dell Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.63%.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $41481.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.77% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 12.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $68.60%, or 75.56%% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.58 million shares, which is approximately 2.4828%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.13 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.99 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 2.038%.