Daiwa Securities lifts TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TJX Companies, Inc [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $134.1 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.165, while the highest price level was $134.22.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.14 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 5504098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $145.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $145 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for TJX Companies, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On August 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 128 to 134.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.09% and a Gross Margin at 30.56%. TJX Companies, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.47%.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 60.36%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 15.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TJX Companies, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 24.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13269.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.16% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TJX Companies, Inc [TJX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc go to 8.57%.

TJX Companies, Inc [TJX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $92.59%, or 92.69%% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.23 million shares, which is approximately 8.6913%.