D.R. Horton Inc [DHI] moved up 4.61: Why It’s Important

D.R. Horton Inc [NYSE: DHI] surged by $7.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $167.2075 during the day while it closed the day at $165.55.

D.R. Horton Inc stock has also gained 7.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHI stock has inclined by 31.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.76% and lost -4.29% year-on date.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $49.35 billion, with 298.95 million shares outstanding and 263.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 5053282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $156.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $188 to $156, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on DHI stock. On December 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for DHI shares from 192 to 170.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

D.R. Horton Inc [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

D.R. Horton Inc [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.75% and a Gross Margin at 24.80%. D.R. Horton Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.46%.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for D.R. Horton Inc. ( DHI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.27%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, D.R. Horton Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on D.R. Horton Inc’s (DHI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $268183.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.97% and a Quick Ratio of 1.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc [DHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc posted 3.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc go to -1.37%.

D.R. Horton Inc [DHI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $84.89%, or 95.54%% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34.61 million shares, which is approximately 10.5389%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.8 billion in DHI stocks shares.