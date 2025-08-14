CVS Health Corp [CVS] moved up 0.60: Why It’s Important

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.75%.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 46.80%. The one-year CVS Health Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.57. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.58 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 5684668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $79.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.77 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.64, while it was recorded at 65.08 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.01% and a Gross Margin at 13.78%. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.17%.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CVS Health Corp. ( CVS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.95%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CVS Health Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $15100.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corp posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.37. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 14.10%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $88.33%, or 89.29%% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.2635%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 100.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.91 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.64 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9111%.