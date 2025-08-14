Critical Metals Corp [CRML] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -48.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Critical Metals Corp [NASDAQ: CRML] closed the trading session at $4.98 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.665, while the highest price level was $5.37.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.29 percent and weekly performance of 26.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 225.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, CRML reached to a volume of 5837017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CRML stock trade performance evaluation

Critical Metals Corp [CRML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.72. With this latest performance, CRML shares gained by 24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.54 for Critical Metals Corp [CRML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Critical Metals Corp. ( CRML), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -303.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -175.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Critical Metals Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -217.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Critical Metals Corp’s (CRML) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$40007500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.01%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Critical Metals Corp [CRML]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $6.82%, or 19.61%% of CRML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRML stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 1.25 million shares, which is approximately 1.5399%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.9 million in CRML stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.12 million in CRML stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1232%.