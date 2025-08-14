CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain 21.95% so far this year. What now?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.825 during the day while it closed the day at $57.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock has also gained 1.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRSP stock has inclined by 54.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.70% and gained 21.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CRSP stock reached $5.21 billion, with 88.38 million shares outstanding and 86.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 6921572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $78.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CRSP stock. On August 06, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CRSP shares from 88 to 84.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.96.

CRSP stock trade performance evaluation

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.46 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.31, while it was recorded at 56.06 for the last single week of trading, and 44.82 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1198.98% and a Gross Margin at -249.00%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1229.43%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. ( CRSP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -24.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CRISPR Therapeutics AG. (CRSP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1190330.79 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 16.61% and a Quick Ratio of 16.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG go to 7.70%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $79.62%, or 80.94%% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7.87 million shares, which is approximately 9.2619%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$420.12 million in CRSP stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$170.21 million in CRSP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7111%.