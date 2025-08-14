Costar Group, Inc [CSGP] Revenue clocked in at $2.92 billion, up 18.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Costar Group, Inc [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -1.02% or -0.9 points to close at $87.56 with a heavy trading volume of 5494920 shares.

It opened the trading session at $89.15, the shares rose to $89.2992 and dropped to $84.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSGP points out that the company has recorded 15.21% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 5494920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costar Group, Inc [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $97.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Costar Group, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Costar Group, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 123.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.83.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

Costar Group, Inc [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.23 for Costar Group, Inc [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.63, while it was recorded at 91.67 for the last single week of trading, and 78.49 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group, Inc [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costar Group, Inc [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.40% and a Gross Margin at 76.85%. Costar Group, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.57%.

Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Costar Group, Inc. ( CSGP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.30%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Costar Group, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Costar Group, Inc’s (CSGP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $15804.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.83% and a Quick Ratio of 5.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Costar Group, Inc [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costar Group, Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group, Inc go to 34.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Costar Group, Inc [CSGP]

There are presently around $105.54%, or 106.80%% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65.62 million shares, which is approximately 16.1619%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.86 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.44 billion in CSGP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7712%.