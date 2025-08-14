Comstock Inc [LODE] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $12

Comstock Inc [AMEX: LODE] slipped around -0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.48 at the close of the session, down -17.88%.

Comstock Inc stock is now 64.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LODE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.59 and lowest of $2.2602 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.10, which means current price is +48.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 461.60K shares, LODE reached a trading volume of 6383256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comstock Inc [LODE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LODE shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LODE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Comstock Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Comstock Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LODE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has LODE stock performed recently?

Comstock Inc [LODE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.53. With this latest performance, LODE shares dropped by -31.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.24 for Comstock Inc [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Inc [LODE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Inc [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1003.21% and a Gross Margin at -8.78%. Comstock Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1644.36%.

Comstock Inc (LODE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Comstock Inc. ( LODE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.23%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -51.35%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Comstock Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -59.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Comstock Inc (LODE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Comstock Inc’s (LODE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Comstock Inc (LODE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Comstock Inc. (LODE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1206739.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Comstock Inc [LODE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comstock Inc posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LODE.

Insider trade positions for Comstock Inc [LODE]

There are presently around $9.74%, or 10.15%% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3.29 million shares, which is approximately 22.9664%. RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.47 million in LODE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $$0.22 million in LODE stock with ownership which is approximately 9.4762%.