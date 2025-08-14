Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] gain 184.40% so far this year. What now?

Compass Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CMPX] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -2.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7366762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Therapeutics Inc stands at 12.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.95%.

The market cap for CMPX stock reached $428.68 million, with 138.28 million shares outstanding and 88.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 843.03K shares, CMPX reached a trading volume of 7366762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPX shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Compass Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Compass Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CMPX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has CMPX stock performed recently?

Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, CMPX shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.23 for Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Compass Therapeutics Inc. ( CMPX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -51.84%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -45.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Compass Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.31%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Compass Therapeutics Inc’s (CMPX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1772000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.66% and a Quick Ratio of 7.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Therapeutics Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compass Therapeutics Inc go to -6.53%.

Insider trade positions for Compass Therapeutics Inc [CMPX]

There are presently around $66.24%, or 77.17%% of CMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPX stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22.36 million shares, which is approximately 16.2534%. ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 11.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.13 million in CMPX stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $$7.69 million in CMPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5902%.