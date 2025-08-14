Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] moved down -68.21: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [NASDAQ: ADD] slipped around -0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.18 at the close of the session, down -68.21%.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd stock is now -99.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2008 and lowest of $0.128 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 185.00, which means current price is +39.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 370.20K shares, ADD reached a trading volume of 127298444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.34. With this latest performance, ADD shares dropped by -81.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1132, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0961 for Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8490, while it was recorded at 0.5084 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5308 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] shares currently have an operating margin of -676.96% and a Gross Margin at -242.90%. Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1613.50%.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Color Star Technology Co Ltd. ( ADD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -202.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -125.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -487.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s (ADD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Color Star Technology Co Ltd. (ADD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$607659.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.61% and a Quick Ratio of 1.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]

There are presently around $2.93%, or -25.95% of ADD stock, in the hands of institutional investors.