Citizens JMP lifts Chewy Inc [CHWY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] gained 8.84% on the last trading session, reaching $39.41 price per share at the time.

Chewy Inc represents 195.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.36 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $36.67 to $39.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 11338220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $46.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CHWY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.44. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.99, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 36.45 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.05% and a Gross Margin at 28.30%. Chewy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.21%.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chewy Inc. ( CHWY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 76.24%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chewy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 44.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $21568.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 3.69%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chewy Inc [CHWY]

There are presently around $87.64%, or 90.10%% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 275.98 million shares, which is approximately 64.2756%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$526.63 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$279.8 million in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3922%.