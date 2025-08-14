Citigroup slashes price target on PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] – find out why.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [NYSE: PAGS] gained 5.59% or 0.5 points to close at $9.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6541543 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.02, the shares rose to $9.45 and dropped to $9.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGS points out that the company has recorded 24.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 6541543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $17 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.73. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of 33.27% and a Gross Margin at 48.01%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.45%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. ( PAGS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.36%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.22%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s (PAGS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $38019.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.52% and a Quick Ratio of 1.52%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagSeguro Digital Ltd posted 1.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd go to 8.19%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd [PAGS]

There are presently around $64.64%, or 64.87% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.52 million shares, which is approximately 6.6778% of the company. FMR LLC, holding 19.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.73 million in PAGS stocks shares.