Citigroup lifts StoneCo Ltd [STNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.79 during the day while it closed the day at $15.7.

StoneCo Ltd stock has also gained 17.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STNE stock has inclined by 13.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.05% and gained 19.03% year-on date.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $4.26 billion, with 250.60 million shares outstanding and 248.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4922927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $16.50 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2024, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while UBS kept a Buy rating on STNE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 94.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

STNE stock trade performance evaluation

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.08. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.57% and a Gross Margin at 18.65%. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.84%.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for StoneCo Ltd. ( STNE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.77%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, StoneCo Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.62%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on StoneCo Ltd’s (STNE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$12502.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 1.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for StoneCo Ltd [STNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneCo Ltd posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 17.31%.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 83.87% of STNE stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.23% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.97 million in STNE stocks shares.