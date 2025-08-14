CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $31

CareTrust REIT Inc [NYSE: CTRE] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $33.29 during the day while it closed the day at $33.08.

CareTrust REIT Inc stock has also gained 1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRE stock has inclined by 16.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.47% and gained 19.15% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRE stock reached $6.63 billion, with 199.75 million shares outstanding and 199.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CTRE reached a trading volume of 14832042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRE shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CareTrust REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $34 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2025, representing the official price target for CareTrust REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CTRE stock. On October 01, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CTRE shares from 28 to 34.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.87.

CTRE stock trade performance evaluation

CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, CTRE shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.68 for CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.71, while it was recorded at 32.88 for the last single week of trading, and 28.83 for the last 200 days.

CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE] shares currently have an operating margin of 61.29% and a Gross Margin at 77.86%. CareTrust REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 58.72%.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CareTrust REIT Inc. ( CTRE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.36%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CareTrust REIT Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc’s (CTRE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10442857.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.87% and a Quick Ratio of 6.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CareTrust REIT Inc posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareTrust REIT Inc go to 22.84%.

CareTrust REIT Inc [CTRE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.85%, or 97.36%% of CTRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26.94 million shares, which is approximately 18.5935%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$549.09 million in CTRE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$304.41 million in CTRE stock with ownership which is approximately 8.37%.