Cameco Corp [CCJ] Stock trading around $75.6 per share: What’s Next?

Cameco Corp [NYSE: CCJ] loss -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $75.6 price per share at the time.

Cameco Corp represents 435.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.92 billion with the latest information. CCJ stock price has been found in the range of $73.6 to $78.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 5339477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corp [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $78.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cameco Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Cameco Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCJ stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 55.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corp [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.82 for Cameco Corp [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.67, while it was recorded at 77.00 for the last single week of trading, and 55.37 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.73% and a Gross Margin at 25.57%. Cameco Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.96%.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cameco Corp. ( CCJ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.09%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.52%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cameco Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cameco Corp’s (CCJ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $132735.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.96% and a Quick Ratio of 2.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Cameco Corp [CCJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.26. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp go to 58.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cameco Corp [CCJ]

There are presently around $72.09%, or 72.18%% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37.72 million shares, which is approximately 8.3801%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 17.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$847.84 million in CCJ stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$798.62 million in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6061%.