Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] Stock trading around $1.71 per share: What’s Next?

Cabaletta Bio Inc [NASDAQ: CABA] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.35, while the highest price level was $1.745.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.89 percent and weekly performance of 17.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, CABA reached to a volume of 5546599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Cabaletta Bio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CABA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

CABA stock trade performance evaluation

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.67% in the past year of trading.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, CABA shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cabaletta Bio Inc. ( CABA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -76.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -65.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cabaletta Bio Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -78.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cabaletta Bio Inc’s (CABA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$896211.18 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.78% and a Quick Ratio of 4.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabaletta Bio Inc go to 9.39%.

Cabaletta Bio Inc [CABA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $47.78%, or 48.58%% of CABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 5.55 million shares, which is approximately 11.2498%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.58 million in CABA stocks shares.