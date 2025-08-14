BofA Securities slashes price target on Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] – find out why.

Centrus Energy Corp [AMEX: LEU] closed the trading session at $187.44 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $183.33, while the highest price level was $201.4499.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 370.01 percent and weekly performance of -19.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 102.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LEU reached to a volume of 5086046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEU shares is $232.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEU stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centrus Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Centrus Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on LEU stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEU in the course of the last twelve months was 34.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.83.

LEU stock trade performance evaluation

Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.34. With this latest performance, LEU shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.18 for Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.72, while it was recorded at 216.40 for the last single week of trading, and 110.28 for the last 200 days.

Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.01% and a Gross Margin at 32.85%. Centrus Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 23.99%.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Centrus Energy Corp. ( LEU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 48.11%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Centrus Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Centrus Energy Corp’s (LEU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $325465.84 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.49% and a Quick Ratio of 1.83%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centrus Energy Corp [LEU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centrus Energy Corp posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.52. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrus Energy Corp go to -5.18%.

Centrus Energy Corp [LEU]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $71.07%, or 74.42%% of LEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.04 million shares, which is approximately 6.4437%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 1.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$43.5 million in LEU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$36.7 million in LEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3041%.