BofA Securities lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, up 20.69%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc stock is now -66.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FATE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.24 and lowest of $0.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.20, which means current price is +70.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 5375626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FATE stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 115 to 7.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has FATE stock performed recently?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.65. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0982, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0971 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1880, while it was recorded at 0.9807 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4417 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2097.24% and a Gross Margin at -89.27%. Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2025.05%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fate Therapeutics Inc. ( FATE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -52.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -38.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -50.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (FATE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.31%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$947624.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.04% and a Quick Ratio of 8.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fate Therapeutics Inc go to 14.32%.

Insider trade positions for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]

There are presently around $92.31%, or 93.92%% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.2107%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$34.67 million in FATE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$33.18 million in FATE stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6118%.