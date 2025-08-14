Asana Inc [ASAN] gain 13.83% so far this year. What now?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 7.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5177528 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asana Inc stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $3.27 billion, with 155.66 million shares outstanding and 85.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5177528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Asana Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASAN in the course of the last twelve months was 300.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.63 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.21, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 16.83 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.38% and a Gross Margin at 89.36%. Asana Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.38%.

Asana Inc (ASAN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Asana Inc. ( ASAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -83.36%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -24.99%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Asana Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -49.18%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Asana Inc (ASAN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Asana Inc’s (ASAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Asana Inc. (ASAN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$127449.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Asana Inc [ASAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asana Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAN.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc [ASAN]

There are presently around $46.78%, or 86.64% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11.6 million shares, which is approximately 5.0497% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.36 million in ASAN stocks shares; and another major institutional holder currently with $97.67 million in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.0385%.