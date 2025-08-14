Arete lifts EBay Inc [EBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EBay Inc [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $100.77 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.7, while the highest price level was $100.95.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.29 percent and weekly performance of 8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 7366976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $88.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for EBay Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for EBay Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

EBay Inc [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.32 for EBay Inc [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.72, while it was recorded at 95.86 for the last single week of trading, and 69.59 for the last 200 days.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBay Inc [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.62% and a Gross Margin at 71.78%. EBay Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.78%.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EBay Inc. ( EBAY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.63%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EBay Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.76%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EBay Inc’s (EBAY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

EBay Inc (EBAY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, EBay Inc. (EBAY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $189565.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EBay Inc [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc go to 10.47%.

EBay Inc [EBAY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.32%, or 100.57%% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62.08 million shares, which is approximately 12.3428%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.07 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.39 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1619%.