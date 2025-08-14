Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] Revenue clocked in at $4.47 billion, down -22.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [NYSE: ARCO] gained 9.78% on the last trading session, reaching $7.63 price per share at the time.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc represents 130.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.61 billion with the latest information. ARCO stock price has been found in the range of $7.0 to $7.6399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ARCO reached a trading volume of 5598666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $10.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARCO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for ARCO stock

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.71. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 7.03 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.86% and a Gross Margin at 12.92%. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.00%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ( ARCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.84%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.74%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s (ARCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1360.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.86% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc go to 7.53%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc [ARCO]

There are presently around $47.47%, or 49.75%% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15.82 million shares, which is approximately 7.5105%. JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 12.79 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$115.08 million in ARCO stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $$69.54 million in ARCO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6679%.