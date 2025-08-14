Applovin Corp [APP] Revenue clocked in at $5.31 billion, up 476.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] slipped around -20.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $446.4 at the close of the session, down -4.41%.

Applovin Corp stock is now 476.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APP Stock saw the intraday high of $472.0 and lowest of $438.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 525.15, which means current price is +122.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 6321473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $500.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $385, while FBN Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on APP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 129.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.29. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 26.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.97 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 372.65, while it was recorded at 454.46 for the last single week of trading, and 330.74 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applovin Corp [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of 56.29% and a Gross Margin at 79.52%. Applovin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 43.71%.

Applovin Corp (APP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Applovin Corp. ( APP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 240.30%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 42.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Applovin Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 49.65%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Applovin Corp (APP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Applovin Corp’s (APP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Applovin Corp. (APP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1484325.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.74% and a Quick Ratio of 2.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Applovin Corp [APP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applovin Corp go to 52.86%.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

There are presently around 70.76%, or 91.36% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.1 million shares, which is approximately 5.6909%. GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 13.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in APP stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $1.09 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8878%.