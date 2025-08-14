Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] moved down -2.05: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -2.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9128935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $10.69 billion, with 563.68 million shares outstanding and 402.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 9128935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock. On April 16, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for ACI shares from 26 to 24.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.44 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.87, while it was recorded at 19.51 for the last single week of trading, and 20.61 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.37% and a Gross Margin at 25.44%. Albertsons Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.18%.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Albertsons Companies Inc. ( ACI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.10%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Albertsons Companies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.97%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Albertsons Companies Inc’s (ACI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4893.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albertsons Companies Inc posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]

There are presently around $73.63%, or 86.56%% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151.82 million shares, which is approximately 26.239%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$711.88 million in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$417.95 million in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6574%.