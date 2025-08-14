Absci Corp [ABSI] Revenue clocked in at $4.14 million, down -15.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Absci Corp [NASDAQ: ABSI] closed the trading session at $3.12 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.8, while the highest price level was $3.4.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.45 percent and weekly performance of 7.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, ABSI reached to a volume of 13460136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Absci Corp [ABSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABSI shares is $8.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Absci Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Absci Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ABSI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

ABSI stock trade performance evaluation

Absci Corp [ABSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, ABSI shares gained by 21.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Absci Corp [ABSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Absci Corp [ABSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2846.57% and a Gross Margin at -205.97%. Absci Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2737.94%.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Absci Corp. ( ABSI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -57.39%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Absci Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -63.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Absci Corp (ABSI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Absci Corp’s (ABSI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Absci Corp. (ABSI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$721656.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.39% and a Quick Ratio of 4.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Absci Corp [ABSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Absci Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Absci Corp go to 7.87%.

Absci Corp [ABSI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $60.28%, or 66.68%% of ABSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABSI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12.58 million shares, which is approximately 11.1398%. REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 8.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$25.42 million in ABSI stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $$22.35 million in ABSI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4257%.