AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] gain 70.90% so far this year. What now?

AbCellera Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ABCL] gained 7.26% or 0.31 points to close at $4.58 with a heavy trading volume of 5629112 shares.

It opened the trading session at $4.29, the shares rose to $4.7688 and dropped to $4.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABCL points out that the company has recorded 55.25% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, ABCL reached to a volume of 5629112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2024, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ABCL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.36 for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -847.62% and a Gross Margin at -100.33%. AbCellera Biologics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -503.91%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( ABCL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.64%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -14.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$277969.8 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 11.07% and a Quick Ratio of 11.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AbCellera Biologics Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc go to 4.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]

There are presently around $44.49%, or 57.73%% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27.53 million shares, which is approximately 9.3556%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 21.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$64.86 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$31.45 million in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.611%.