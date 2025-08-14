10x Genomics Inc [TXG] stock Downgrade by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $12

10x Genomics Inc [NASDAQ: TXG] jumped around 0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.57 at the close of the session, up 5.93%.

10x Genomics Inc stock is now -33.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXG Stock saw the intraday high of $14.215 and lowest of $12.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.76, which means current price is +100.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 7678902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2024, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TXG stock. On July 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TXG shares from 40 to 20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.23.

How has TXG stock performed recently?

10x Genomics Inc [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.86 for 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.29% and a Gross Margin at 71.72%. 10x Genomics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.13%.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for 10x Genomics Inc. ( TXG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, 10x Genomics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -9.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on 10x Genomics Inc’s (TXG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

10x Genomics Inc (TXG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$64777.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.84% and a Quick Ratio of 5.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 10x Genomics Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 10x Genomics Inc go to 24.58%.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc [TXG]

There are presently around $107.75%, or 109.80%% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13.01 million shares, which is approximately 10.836%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$198.18 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$181.15 million in TXG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7571%.