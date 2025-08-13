ZenaTech Inc [ZENA] moved up 16.25: Why It’s Important

ZenaTech Inc [NASDAQ: ZENA] gained 16.25% on the last trading session, reaching $5.58 price per share at the time.

ZenaTech Inc represents 34.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.63 million with the latest information. ZENA stock price has been found in the range of $5.19 to $5.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, ZENA reached a trading volume of 22153066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZENA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZENA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for ZenaTech Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025.

Trading performance analysis for ZENA stock

ZenaTech Inc [ZENA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, ZENA shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZENA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZenaTech Inc [ZENA] shares currently have an operating margin of -224.39% and a Gross Margin at 88.14%. ZenaTech Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -337.80%.

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ZenaTech Inc. ( ZENA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -72.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -40.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ZenaTech Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ZenaTech Inc’s (ZENA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$80151.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.78% and a Quick Ratio of 6.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZenaTech Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZENA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZenaTech Inc [ZENA]

There are presently around $0.81%, or 2.79%% of ZENA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.