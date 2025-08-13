X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] is -86.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] surged by $1.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.64 during the day while it closed the day at $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 60.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XFOR stock has declined by -22.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.12% and lost -86.80% year-on date.

The market cap for XFOR stock reached $29.43 million, with 7.96 million shares outstanding and 7.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 858.18K shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 97762846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2023, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on XFOR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.25. With this latest performance, XFOR shares gained by 74.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2000, while it was recorded at 1.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 9.4300 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -323.09% and a Gross Margin at 81.10%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -311.15%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XFOR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -207.22%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -64.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -126.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (XFOR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 19.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$713146.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.19% and a Quick Ratio of 3.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -5.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XFOR.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $28.87 million, or 29.25% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 16.92 million shares; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.69 million in XFOR stocks shares.