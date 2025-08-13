Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] moved down -1.41: Why It’s Important

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] closed the trading session at $1.4 on 2025-08-12. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.4299.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.09 percent and weekly performance of -6.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.59M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 6476076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $17 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $15, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on WOLF stock. On August 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for WOLF shares from 48 to 28.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54.

WOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1693, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2582 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3495, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0005 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.92% and a Gross Margin at -12.43%. Wolfspeed Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.43%.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wolfspeed Inc. ( WOLF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -180.49%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -14.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wolfspeed Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -16.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wolfspeed Inc’s (WOLF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 31.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$222381.81 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.64% and a Quick Ratio of 3.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wolfspeed Inc posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wolfspeed Inc go to 15.19%.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $80.29%, or 81.09%% of WOLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.52 million shares, which is approximately 10.7119%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$301.06 million in WOLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$286.9 million in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 9.9848%.