WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] fell -2.51% so far this year. What now?

WideOpenWest Inc [NYSE: WOW] gained 49.11% on the last trading session, reaching $5.04 price per share at the time.

WideOpenWest Inc represents 85.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $430.80 million with the latest information. WOW stock price has been found in the range of $5.02 to $5.085.

If compared to the average trading volume of 347.30K shares, WOW reached a trading volume of 44660474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $5.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2024, representing the official price target for WideOpenWest Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for WOW stock

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, WOW shares gained by 28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.23 for WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.92% and a Gross Margin at 22.50%. WideOpenWest Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70%.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for WideOpenWest Inc. ( WOW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -30.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, WideOpenWest Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on WideOpenWest Inc’s (WOW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$49015.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WideOpenWest Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.17. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc go to 14.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WideOpenWest Inc [WOW]

There are presently around $78.69%, or 81.62%% of WOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 31.62 million shares, which is approximately 38.5946%. LB PARTNERS LLC, holding 6.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$35.64 million in WOW stocks shares; and LB PARTNERS LLC, currently with $$20.18 million in WOW stock with ownership which is approximately 4.552%.