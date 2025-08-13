why TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.11

TripAdvisor Inc [NASDAQ: TRIP] price surged by 1.07 percent to reach at $0.19.

A sum of 5902320 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.88M shares. TripAdvisor Inc shares reached a high of $18.19 and dropped to a low of $17.46 until finishing in the latest session at $17.98.

The one-year TRIP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.72. The average equity rating for TRIP stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $18.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Underweight rating on TRIP stock. On August 07, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for TRIP shares from 26 to 19.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

TRIP Stock Performance Analysis:

TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.78. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.78 for TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TripAdvisor Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.36% and a Gross Margin at 65.78%. TripAdvisor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.48%.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TripAdvisor Inc. ( TRIP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.76%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TripAdvisor Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TripAdvisor Inc’s (TRIP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $22727.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.24% and a Quick Ratio of 1.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TRIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TripAdvisor Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TripAdvisor Inc go to 28.20%.

TripAdvisor Inc [TRIP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $119.11%, or 120.42%% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13.06 million shares, which is approximately 9.3802%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$229.85 million in TRIP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$88.76 million in TRIP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5793%.