why Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [NASDAQ: TRIB] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, up 35.59%.

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR stock is now -56.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRIB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.18 and lowest of $0.855 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.39, which means current price is +135.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 860.65K shares, TRIB reached a trading volume of 8975255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Trinity Biotech Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2015, representing the official price target for Trinity Biotech Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $20, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on TRIB stock. On July 22, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for TRIB shares from 7 to 6.

How has TRIB stock performed recently?

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.56. With this latest performance, TRIB shares gained by 52.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7153, while it was recorded at 0.9206 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8612 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.95% and a Gross Margin at 30.90%. Trinity Biotech Plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.48%.

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (TRIB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (TRIB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trinity Biotech Plc ADR. (TRIB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$92942.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.17% and a Quick Ratio of 0.50%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Biotech Plc ADR posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIB.

Insider trade positions for Trinity Biotech Plc ADR [TRIB]

There are presently around $4.98 million, or 5.66% of TRIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIB stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1.8 million shares, which is approximately 95.08%. HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 0.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in TRIB stocks shares; and HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.57 million in TRIB stock with ownership which is approximately 14.02%.