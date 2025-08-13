why Sea Ltd ADR [SE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $184.34

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] surged by $27.89 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $178.0 during the day while it closed the day at $174.12.

Sea Ltd ADR stock has also gained 14.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has inclined by 22.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.98% and gained 177.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $95.15 billion, with 546.49 million shares outstanding and 538.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 19392820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $184.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SE stock. On August 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for SE shares from 66 to 90.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.73.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.98. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.69 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.89, while it was recorded at 152.87 for the last single week of trading, and 131.19 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Ltd ADR [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.88% and a Gross Margin at 44.00%. Sea Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.86%.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sea Ltd ADR. ( SE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sea Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sea Ltd ADR. (SE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $10780.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.51% and a Quick Ratio of 1.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sea Ltd ADR [SE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Ltd ADR posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sea Ltd ADR go to 48.92%.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $68.14%, or 92.84%% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 34.27 million shares, which is approximately 5.9666%. FMR LLC, holding 28.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in SE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$1.2 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 2.9351%.