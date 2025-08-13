why Redwire Corporation [RDW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.06

Redwire Corporation [NYSE: RDW] jumped around 0.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.42 at the close of the session, up 6.80%.

Redwire Corporation stock is now 82.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDW Stock saw the intraday high of $9.6197 and lowest of $8.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.66, which means current price is +42.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, RDW reached a trading volume of 6586264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redwire Corporation [RDW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDW shares is $19.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDW stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Redwire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Redwire Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.50 to $27, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on RDW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has RDW stock performed recently?

Redwire Corporation [RDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.96. With this latest performance, RDW shares dropped by -46.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.39 for Redwire Corporation [RDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.93, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Redwire Corporation [RDW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwire Corporation [RDW] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.97% and a Gross Margin at 2.53%. Redwire Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.52%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Redwire Corporation. ( RDW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -45.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Redwire Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -19.59%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Redwire Corporation’s (RDW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Redwire Corporation. (RDW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$332840.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Redwire Corporation [RDW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwire Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDW.

Insider trade positions for Redwire Corporation [RDW]

There are presently around $76.14%, or 77.31%% of RDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.45 million shares, which is approximately 2.204%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.53 million in RDW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.44 million in RDW stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1541%.