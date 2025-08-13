why Morgan Stanley [MS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $145.15

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $3.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $148.2114 during the day while it closed the day at $147.29.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 4.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 15.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.27% and gained 55.65% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $235.12 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 7109858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $145.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.74.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.52, while it was recorded at 143.31 for the last single week of trading, and 128.55 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.07%. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.94%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Morgan Stanley. ( MS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Morgan Stanley’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Morgan Stanley’s (MS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.08%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.3. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 9.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 83.19% of MS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377.09 million shares, which is approximately 23.66% of the company. STATE STREET CORP, holding 110.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.72 billion in MS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.56 billion in MS stock with ownership of approximately 6.82%.